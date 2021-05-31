No matter how cynical the overall market is Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) performance over the last week is recorded -0.08%

As on May 28, 2021, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) started slowly as it slid -1.27% to $12.41. During the day, the stock rose to $13.10 and sunk to $12.175 before settling in for the price of $12.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSI posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$26.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 66.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Director sold 430,904 shares at the rate of 12.04, making the entire transaction reach 5,186,662 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director sold 430,904 for 12.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,186,662. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.89.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 1.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.87% that was lower than 66.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.