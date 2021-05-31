Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) last month volatility was 2.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price increase of 0.88% at $62.15. During the day, the stock rose to $62.39 and sunk to $61.25 before settling in for the price of $61.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTR posted a 52-week range of $30.56-$62.37.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $570.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $569.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.13.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23100 employees. It has generated 1,214,023 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,652. The stock had 6.13 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.54, operating margin was +8.06 and Pretax Margin of +1.48.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. Nutrien Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 67.35% institutional ownership.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73.

In the same vein, NTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.94% that was lower than 27.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.