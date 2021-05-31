Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) went down -0.75% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.75% at $9.23. During the day, the stock rose to $9.35 and sunk to $9.00 before settling in for the price of $9.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTY posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$10.28.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.43.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8370 workers. It has generated 106,989 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,538. The stock had 12.44 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.32, operating margin was -10.63 and Pretax Margin of -37.02.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 71.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 9.03, making the entire transaction reach 135,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 9.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 452,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,000 in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -28.54 while generating a return on equity of -180.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.01.

In the same vein, PRTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.42% that was higher than 75.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.