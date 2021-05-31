Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recent quarterly performance of 5.82% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.11% to $8.37. During the day, the stock rose to $8.64 and sunk to $8.29 before settling in for the price of $8.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $2.38-$9.74.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3000 employees. It has generated 374,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -267,897. The stock had 4.40 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -31.01, operating margin was -40.49 and Pretax Margin of -82.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -71.49 while generating a return on equity of -33.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.05.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., PTEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million was inferior to the volume of 2.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.79% that was lower than 70.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.