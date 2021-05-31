Telefonica S.A. (TEF) latest performance of -0.80% is not what was on cards

As on May 28, 2021, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) started slowly as it slid -0.80% to $4.99. During the day, the stock rose to $5.01 and sunk to $4.95 before settling in for the price of $5.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEF posted a 52-week range of $3.06-$5.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -4.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.42 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.92 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 112543 workers. It has generated 381,890 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,800. The stock had 4.25 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.53, operating margin was +15.23 and Pretax Margin of +5.99.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 21.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.17, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.54.

In the same vein, TEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telefonica S.A., TEF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.59 million was lower the volume of 1.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.88% that was higher than 24.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.