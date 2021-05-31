TELUS Corporation (TU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.70

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) set off with pace as it heaved 0.53% to $22.56. During the day, the stock rose to $22.64 and sunk to $22.45 before settling in for the price of $22.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TU posted a 52-week range of $16.22-$22.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 4.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 78100 workers. It has generated 196,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,455. The stock had 5.32 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.14, operating margin was +16.14 and Pretax Margin of +11.15.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. TELUS Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 56.40% institutional ownership.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 10.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TELUS Corporation (TU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.57, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.69.

In the same vein, TU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TELUS Corporation (TU)

Going through the that latest performance of [TELUS Corporation, TU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.43 million was inferior to the volume of 1.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of TELUS Corporation (TU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.85% that was lower than 14.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.