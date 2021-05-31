The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) volume hits 3.21 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 28, 2021, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.51% to $43.53. During the day, the stock rose to $44.23 and sunk to $43.31 before settling in for the price of $43.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZEK posted a 52-week range of $26.35-$51.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -455.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.35.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1663 employees. It has generated 540,745 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -73,502. The stock had 14.56 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.00, operating margin was -1.04 and Pretax Margin of -14.51.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. The AZEK Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.90%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s CEO and President sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 50.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,012,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,699,385. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s CEO and President sold 55,000 for 49.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,709,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,719,385 in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -13.59 while generating a return on equity of -13.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -455.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 138.76.

In the same vein, AZEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The AZEK Company Inc., AZEK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.83 million was better the volume of 1.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.30% that was lower than 38.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.