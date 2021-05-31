Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is predicted to post EPS of 2.26 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) open the trading on May 28, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.18% to $345.36. During the day, the stock rose to $351.72 and sunk to $340.61 before settling in for the price of $328.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $186.01-$351.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -74.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $320.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $280.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16000 employees. It has generated 166,269 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,752. The stock had 37.01 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.68, operating margin was +5.10 and Pretax Margin of +3.76.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 93.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director sold 55,038 shares at the rate of 330.28, making the entire transaction reach 18,177,989 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 499,616. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Director sold 85,430 for 326.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,911,160. This particular insider is now the holder of 554,654 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $4.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.95) by $2.15. This company achieved a net margin of +2.86 while generating a return on equity of 9.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -74.40% and is forecasted to reach 13.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $111.41, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.84.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.10, a figure that is expected to reach 2.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

[Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.89% While, its Average True Range was 10.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.86% that was higher than 33.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.