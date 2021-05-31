Under Armour Inc. (UAA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.27

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) flaunted slowness of -1.27% at $22.58, as the Stock market unbolted on May 28, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $23.11 and sunk to $22.385 before settling in for the price of $22.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $8.68-$26.45.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -711.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $383.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.77.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. It has generated 269,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -33,083. The stock had 7.15 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.88, operating margin was -0.30 and Pretax Margin of -11.01.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Under Armour Inc. industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -12.28 while generating a return on equity of -28.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -711.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $99.47, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.69.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Under Armour Inc., UAA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.28% that was lower than 40.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.