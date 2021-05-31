Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.05 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.51% to $13.75. During the day, the stock rose to $14.42 and sunk to $13.67 before settling in for the price of $14.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VGR posted a 52-week range of $8.31-$15.30.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.20.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1275 employees. It has generated 1,570,721 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 70,885. The stock had 43.08 Receivables turnover and 1.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.73, operating margin was +14.95 and Pretax Margin of +6.73.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. Vector Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 63.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Director sold 89,009 shares at the rate of 13.73, making the entire transaction reach 1,222,094 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,757,278. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s Director sold 10,991 for 13.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,115. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,846,287 in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.67, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.52.

In the same vein, VGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vector Group Ltd., VGR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.07% that was lower than 34.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.