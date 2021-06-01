BioNTech SE (BNTX) Moves 3.19% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 28, 2021, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.19% to $204.00. During the day, the stock rose to $208.60 and sunk to $199.10 before settling in for the price of $197.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTX posted a 52-week range of $46.55-$213.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $156.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $109.61.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2200 workers. It has generated 283,276 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,926. The stock had 4.86 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.76, operating margin was -55.27 and Pretax Margin of -30.23.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioNTech SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 13.50% institutional ownership.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.77) by $1.58. This company achieved a net margin of +3.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.10% and is forecasted to reach 30.49 in the upcoming year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.65.

In the same vein, BNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.54, a figure that is expected to reach 9.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 30.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BioNTech SE, BNTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.56 million was lower the volume of 2.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.50% While, its Average True Range was 11.18.

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE (BNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.71% that was lower than 65.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.