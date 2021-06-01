Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.51M

As on May 28, 2021, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.94% to $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.69 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPL posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$1.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 35.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $355.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $351.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $250.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 821 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.75, operating margin was +20.96 and Pretax Margin of +1.58.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Great Panther Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 15.10% institutional ownership.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2017, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.13 while generating a return on equity of 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.39, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.93.

In the same vein, GPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Great Panther Mining Limited, GPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.98 million was better the volume of 4.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.83% that was higher than 78.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.