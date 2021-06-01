Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price increase of 3.67% at $14.41. During the day, the stock rose to $14.88 and sunk to $13.66 before settling in for the price of $13.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMS posted a 52-week range of $8.09-$25.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -365.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.90.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 58.10% institutional ownership.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -23.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -365.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.14.

In the same vein, HIMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.77% that was higher than 108.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.