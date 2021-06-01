Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) 14-day ATR is 0.74: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.54% at $10.51. During the day, the stock rose to $11.25 and sunk to $10.35 before settling in for the price of $11.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $7.69-$58.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.24.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 25.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 9.68, making the entire transaction reach 29,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,715. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 9.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 934,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 831,610 in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in the upcoming year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 61.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.31% that was lower than 90.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.