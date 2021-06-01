Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Open at price of $0.9949: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.67% at $0.96. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9949 and sunk to $0.9503 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$12.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3721 employees. It has generated 36,946 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.49, operating margin was -44.68 and Pretax Margin of -45.20.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.39%, in contrast to 6.70% institutional ownership.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.82.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, METX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07.

Technical Analysis of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.78 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.09% that was higher than 130.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.