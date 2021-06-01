PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) 20 Days SMA touch -2.93%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on May 28, 2021, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.61% to $45.57. During the day, the stock rose to $49.30 and sunk to $44.30 before settling in for the price of $44.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLBY posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$63.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.00.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. PLBY Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 80.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 153,318 shares at the rate of 46.65, making the entire transaction reach 7,151,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,281,918. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 107,466 for 43.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,714,063. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,435,236 in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.27. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.51.

In the same vein, PLBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PLBY Group Inc., PLBY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.24 million was lower the volume of 1.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.31% While, its Average True Range was 4.69.

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.09% that was lower than 121.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.