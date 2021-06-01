Range Resources Corporation (RRC) recent quarterly performance of 35.19% is not showing the real picture

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price increase of 0.44% at $13.56. During the day, the stock rose to $13.66 and sunk to $13.20 before settling in for the price of $13.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRC posted a 52-week range of $5.08-$14.49.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.88.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 533 employees. It has generated 3,341,437 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,335,417. The stock had 6.78 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.31, operating margin was -13.36 and Pretax Margin of -41.40.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Range Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer sold 25,328 shares at the rate of 14.01, making the entire transaction reach 354,845 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 336,072. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 36,986 for 14.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 518,174. This particular insider is now the holder of 762,722 in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -39.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.97.

In the same vein, RRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.87% that was lower than 71.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.