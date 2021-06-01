Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) Moves 1.82% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) set off with pace as it heaved 1.82% to $20.15. During the day, the stock rose to $20.65 and sunk to $19.30 before settling in for the price of $19.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPOE posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$28.26.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.96.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15.

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, IPOE]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.03 million was inferior to the volume of 6.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.23% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.95% that was lower than 78.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.