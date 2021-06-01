The key reasons why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is -7.45% away from 52-week high?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.50% at $35.43. During the day, the stock rose to $36.335 and sunk to $34.54 before settling in for the price of $35.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $9.03-$38.28.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -212.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6500 employees. It has generated 101,598 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,656. The stock had 28.35 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.22, operating margin was +0.23 and Pretax Margin of -7.78.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 23, this organization’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 65,728 shares at the rate of 38.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,497,664 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,246. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 23, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 26,291 for 37.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 997,218. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,031 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2021, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.57 while generating a return on equity of -17.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -212.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.48, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 118.63.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.32% that was higher than 46.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.