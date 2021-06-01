The key reasons why Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is -2.20% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.08% to $12.91. During the day, the stock rose to $13.13 and sunk to $12.80 before settling in for the price of $12.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$13.20.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -319.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $269.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 520 employees. It has generated 5,012,990 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,428,921. The stock had 5.55 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -55.62, operating margin was -60.76 and Pretax Margin of -63.36.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 70.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s See Remarks sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 13.00, making the entire transaction reach 104,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,822. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 168,000 for 9.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,645,090. This particular insider is now the holder of 148,242 in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -48.45 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -319.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.70.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Antero Resources Corporation, AR]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.3 million was inferior to the volume of 8.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.09% that was lower than 71.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.