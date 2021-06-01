The key reasons why Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is -64.68% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) set off with pace as it heaved 4.13% to $4.29. During the day, the stock rose to $4.945 and sunk to $4.235 before settling in for the price of $4.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSX posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$12.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -228.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $276.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.89.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -228.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45.

In the same vein, FRSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., FRSX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.16 million was inferior to the volume of 6.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.64% that was higher than 123.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.