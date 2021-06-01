Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Open at price of $2.78: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.76% to $2.62. During the day, the stock rose to $2.83 and sunk to $2.46 before settling in for the price of $2.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRN posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$2.77.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $355.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.35.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.62%, in contrast to 14.39% institutional ownership.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.07.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, WRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.08 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.94% that was higher than 88.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.