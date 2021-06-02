Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) last month volatility was 13.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) open the trading on June 01, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.55% to $13.36. During the day, the stock rose to $14.53 and sunk to $13.27 before settling in for the price of $13.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTX posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$27.44.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $385.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 164 employees. It has generated 1,009,494 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -223,530. The stock had 85.85 Receivables turnover and 1.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.66, operating margin was -3.67 and Pretax Margin of -22.73.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Aemetis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 48.90% institutional ownership.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.53) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -22.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in the upcoming year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, AMTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

[Aemetis Inc., AMTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.46% that was lower than 190.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.