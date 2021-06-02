Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) 14-day ATR is 0.27: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) started the day on June 01, 2021, with a price increase of 5.16% at $5.50. During the day, the stock rose to $5.55 and sunk to $5.32 before settling in for the price of $5.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$6.76.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $824.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.15.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1536 employees. It has generated 477,575 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,783. The stock had 4.71 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.96, operating margin was +2.63 and Pretax Margin of +0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 6.24, making the entire transaction reach 280,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 284,530. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s EVP and COO sold 35,000 for 3.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 220,137 in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.68 while generating a return on equity of 1.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.65, and its Beta score is 3.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.68% that was lower than 66.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.