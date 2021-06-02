NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Moves -1.66% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 01, 2021, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) started slowly as it slid -1.66% to $207.91. During the day, the stock rose to $214.30 and sunk to $207.65 before settling in for the price of $211.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXPI posted a 52-week range of $96.10-$216.43.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 7.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -78.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $277.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $275.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $199.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $165.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 29000 workers. It has generated 296,966 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,793. The stock had 12.03 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.94, operating margin was +4.44 and Pretax Margin of +0.01.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 24,162 shares at the rate of 205.37, making the entire transaction reach 4,962,148 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,340. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s EVP Operations sold 3,725 for 204.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 762,393. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,545 in total.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.21) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.60 while generating a return on equity of 0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -78.40% and is forecasted to reach 10.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -50.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $144.18, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.27.

In the same vein, NXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 2.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NXP Semiconductors N.V., NXPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.38 million was lower the volume of 3.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.85% While, its Average True Range was 5.62.

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.26% that was lower than 47.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.