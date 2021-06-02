Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 3.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) started the day on June 01, 2021, with a price increase of 0.95% at $83.02. During the day, the stock rose to $83.69 and sunk to $82.24 before settling in for the price of $82.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMC posted a 52-week range of $44.50-$86.38.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -2.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.08.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 64100 workers. It has generated 205,477 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,749. The stock had 1.46 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.75, operating margin was +13.01 and Pretax Margin of +10.70.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Omnicom Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director sold 1,700 shares at the rate of 80.76, making the entire transaction reach 137,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,910. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 81,062 for 80.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,540,447. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,518 in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.18 while generating a return on equity of 31.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.42, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.02.

In the same vein, OMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.69% that was lower than 23.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.