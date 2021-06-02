SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Open at price of $260.89: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) open the trading on June 01, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.70% to $248.47. During the day, the stock rose to $263.09 and sunk to $247.82 before settling in for the price of $258.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $127.19-$377.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $254.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $267.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3174 employees. It has generated 459,758 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,210. The stock had 4.03 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.62, operating margin was +9.53 and Pretax Margin of +11.22.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 251.79, making the entire transaction reach 2,517,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,230. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 246.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,699,832. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,230 in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.99) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.62 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $103.57, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 873.53.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

[SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.18% While, its Average True Range was 12.34.

Raw Stochastic average of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.87% that was lower than 71.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.