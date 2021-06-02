U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) open the trading on June 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.00% to $4.16. During the day, the stock rose to $4.58 and sunk to $4.025 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USEG posted a 52-week range of $3.06-$18.57.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -25.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -473.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. It has generated 1,165,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,219,500. The stock had 3.79 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.44, operating margin was -104.16 and Pretax Margin of -278.15.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. U.S. Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 12.20% institutional ownership.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -276.35 while generating a return on equity of -65.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -473.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.68.

In the same vein, USEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.21.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

[U.S. Energy Corp., USEG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.37% that was lower than 118.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.