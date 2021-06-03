Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is predicted to post EPS of -0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on June 02, 2021, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) started slowly as it slid 0.00% to $2.34. During the day, the stock rose to $2.35 and sunk to $2.11 before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEMD posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$3.73.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.89.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. It has generated 81,273 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -796,743. The stock had 6.29 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -912.04 and Pretax Margin of -981.26.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 26,852 shares at the rate of 2.11, making the entire transaction reach 56,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,641.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -980.33 while generating a return on equity of -107.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in the upcoming year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.30.

In the same vein, AEMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aethlon Medical Inc., AEMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.72 million was better the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.70% that was higher than 90.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.