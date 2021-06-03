Cango Inc. (CANG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $754.90K

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) started the day on June 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.10% at $5.40. During the day, the stock rose to $5.5579 and sunk to $5.21 before settling in for the price of $5.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANG posted a 52-week range of $3.78-$17.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 760.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $788.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.47.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3009 employees. It has generated 98,823 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 162,239. The stock had 0.52 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.48, operating margin was +183.49 and Pretax Margin of +182.38.

Cango Inc. (CANG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +164.17 while generating a return on equity of 47.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cango Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 760.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cango Inc. (CANG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45.

In the same vein, CANG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cango Inc. (CANG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Cango Inc. (CANG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.22% that was lower than 151.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.