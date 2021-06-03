Equinor ASA (EQNR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.24

As on June 02, 2021, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.70% to $22.98. During the day, the stock rose to $23.03 and sunk to $22.50 before settling in for the price of $22.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQNR posted a 52-week range of $12.11-$22.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -404.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.25 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.23 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.56.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21245 employees. It has generated 20,227,605 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,441,438. The stock had 6.02 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.17, operating margin was +9.67 and Pretax Margin of -9.45.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Equinor ASA’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.30%, in contrast to 5.40% institutional ownership.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.07 while generating a return on equity of -15.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -404.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equinor ASA (EQNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.68.

In the same vein, EQNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Equinor ASA, EQNR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.22 million was lower the volume of 3.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Equinor ASA (EQNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.90% that was lower than 31.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.