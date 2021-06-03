Phunware Inc. (PHUN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3180: Right on the Precipice

As on June 02, 2021, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.435 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$3.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5337, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3180.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director sold 46,204 shares at the rate of 1.28, making the entire transaction reach 59,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,156. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 33,700 for 1.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,360 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.31.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Phunware Inc., PHUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 11.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1047.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.90% that was lower than 143.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.