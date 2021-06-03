SOS Limited (SOS) return on Assets touches 7.03: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) started the day on June 02, 2021, with a price increase of 0.28% at $3.61. During the day, the stock rose to $3.70 and sunk to $3.41 before settling in for the price of $3.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOS posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$15.88.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $730.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 125 employees. It has generated 402,312 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,088. The stock had 1.44 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.84, operating margin was +20.06 and Pretax Margin of +10.01.

SOS Limited (SOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. SOS Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

SOS Limited (SOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of +9.72 while generating a return on equity of 14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOS Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.80%.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.10, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.53.

In the same vein, SOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 29.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 53.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited (SOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.02% that was lower than 196.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.