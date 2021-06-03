Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is 9.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) established initial surge of 2.22% at $4.15, as the Stock market unbolted on June 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.18 and sunk to $4.02 before settling in for the price of $4.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGP posted a 52-week range of $2.78-$4.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 1.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $746.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.85.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 16304 workers. It has generated 5,094,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 56,026. The stock had 13.72 Receivables turnover and 2.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.95, operating margin was +2.07 and Pretax Margin of +1.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. industry. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.80%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10 while generating a return on equity of 9.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.48, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.45.

In the same vein, UGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., UGP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.30% that was lower than 55.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.