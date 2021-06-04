Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) last month volatility was 3.45%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) started the day on June 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.89% at $136.38. During the day, the stock rose to $138.03 and sunk to $135.09 before settling in for the price of $139.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $54.15-$146.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $918.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $914.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. It has generated 716,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 150,792. The stock had 5.98 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.58, operating margin was +25.32 and Pretax Margin of +24.22.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 138.61, making the entire transaction reach 831,679 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 357,571. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 25,500 for 134.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,426,745. This particular insider is now the holder of 363,571 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2021, the organization reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.51) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.04 while generating a return on equity of 38.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.42, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.61.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.80, a figure that is expected to reach 1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.83% While, its Average True Range was 4.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.18% that was lower than 54.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.