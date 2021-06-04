Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 29.92 million

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) started the day on June 03, 2021, with a price increase of 12.18% at $9.12. During the day, the stock rose to $9.74 and sunk to $8.42 before settling in for the price of $8.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$19.79.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -149.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 465 employees. It has generated 622,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,213. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.51, operating margin was -4.15 and Pretax Margin of -3.87.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.10%, in contrast to 39.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 500,202 shares at the rate of 8.14, making the entire transaction reach 4,071,644 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,329,836. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for 8.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,015,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,830,038 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.41 while generating a return on equity of -1.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -149.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.43.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.67% that was lower than 112.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.