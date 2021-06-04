ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Moves -2.59% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) open the trading on June 03, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.59% to $8.28. During the day, the stock rose to $8.75 and sunk to $8.2515 before settling in for the price of $8.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $7.64-$32.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 77.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -447.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $619.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $359.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 875 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.73, operating margin was -24.83 and Pretax Margin of -29.24.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 77.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Founder and CEO sold 497,132 shares at the rate of 8.37, making the entire transaction reach 4,158,509 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 55,426 for 8.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 463,694. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,635 in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -29.32 while generating a return on equity of -132.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -447.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 76.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

[ContextLogic Inc., WISH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.45% that was higher than 100.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.