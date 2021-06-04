Koss Corporation (KOSS) latest performance of -24.29% is not what was on cards

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) open the trading on June 03, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -24.29% to $30.83. During the day, the stock rose to $37.77 and sunk to $28.0593 before settling in for the price of $40.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOSS posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$127.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $259.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. It has generated 494,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,584. The stock had 6.07 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was -2.64 and Pretax Margin of -2.53.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Koss Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.10%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s Vice President – Sales sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 32.30, making the entire transaction reach 646,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,161. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s VP – Marketing & Product sold 10,000 for 40.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 405,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,000 in total.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.54 while generating a return on equity of -3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koss Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.20%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koss Corporation (KOSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $642.29, and its Beta score is -2.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 649.74.

In the same vein, KOSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Koss Corporation (KOSS)

[Koss Corporation, KOSS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.32% While, its Average True Range was 5.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 263.98% that was lower than 410.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.