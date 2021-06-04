Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) volume hits 412.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) started the day on June 03, 2021, with a price increase of 0.51% at $0.82. During the day, the stock rose to $1.00 and sunk to $0.78 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$3.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $641.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $424.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $527.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6142, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4817.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. It has generated 103,300 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -88,209. The stock had 19.95 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.47, operating margin was -3.59 and Pretax Margin of -85.22.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.20%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -85.39 while generating a return on equity of -148.25.

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.20%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.03.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD), its last 5-days Average volume was 260.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 168.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0953.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.31% that was lower than 266.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.