New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $16.01: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 03, 2021, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.08% to $9.32. During the day, the stock rose to $10.27 and sunk to $7.71 before settling in for the price of $10.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $9.05-$19.97.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 69438 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.60, operating margin was +11.15 and Pretax Margin of +13.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.00% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 16.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.83, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.14.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Going through the that latest performance of [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU]. Its last 5-days volume of 45.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 18.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.58% that was higher than 77.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.