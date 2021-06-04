Nokia Corporation (NOK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.79

As on June 03, 2021, Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.55% to $5.48. During the day, the stock rose to $5.685 and sunk to $5.41 before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOK posted a 52-week range of $3.21-$9.79.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 92039 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.48, operating margin was +9.72 and Pretax Margin of +3.30.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -11.53 while generating a return on equity of -18.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nokia Corporation (NOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.74.

In the same vein, NOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nokia Corporation, NOK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 74.75 million was lower the volume of 74.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Nokia Corporation (NOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.45% that was lower than 89.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.