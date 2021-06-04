Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) EPS growth this year is 90.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 03, 2021, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.93% to $2.17. During the day, the stock rose to $2.22 and sunk to $2.08 before settling in for the price of $2.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $1.82-$4.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.54.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 8.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,953 shares at the rate of 2.56, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,281. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director bought 682 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,148. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,000 in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -93.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.48.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was lower the volume of 1.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.28% that was lower than 91.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.