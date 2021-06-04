QuantumScape Corporation (QS) volume hits 15.19 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 03, 2021, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started slowly as it slid -1.32% to $28.42. During the day, the stock rose to $30.21 and sunk to $27.54 before settling in for the price of $28.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.31.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.30%, in contrast to 31.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 224,617 shares at the rate of 26.11, making the entire transaction reach 5,864,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 352,395. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 224,618 for 25.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,838,337. This particular insider is now the holder of 577,012 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -672.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 72.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.52.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.3 million was lower the volume of 16.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.20% While, its Average True Range was 2.49.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.88% that was lower than 111.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.