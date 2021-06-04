RPC Inc. (RES) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.14: Right on the Precipice

As on June 03, 2021, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.88% to $6.07. During the day, the stock rose to $6.34 and sunk to $5.73 before settling in for the price of $5.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $2.23-$7.43.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -146.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.14.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2005 employees. It has generated 298,405 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -105,831. The stock had 2.34 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.90, operating margin was -17.77 and Pretax Margin of -51.72.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.20%, in contrast to 25.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 25,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,784,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,022. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,784,000 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -35.47 while generating a return on equity of -29.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -146.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RPC Inc., RES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.0 million was lower the volume of 1.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.93% that was higher than 76.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.