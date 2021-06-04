The key reasons why Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is -5.10% away from 52-week high?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) open the trading on June 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.30% to $58.38. During the day, the stock rose to $59.50 and sunk to $57.95 before settling in for the price of $54.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $38.03-$61.51.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 88.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.88.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7032 employees. It has generated 502,298 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,378. The stock had 4.24 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.13, operating margin was +14.54 and Pretax Margin of +12.91.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s President, CEO sold 3,750 shares at the rate of 52.80, making the entire transaction reach 198,010 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 411,616. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s SVP Finance, CFO sold 2,000 for 52.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 337,794 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.45) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.23 while generating a return on equity of 15.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 88.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.72, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.50.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

[Ciena Corporation, CIEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.94% that was lower than 33.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.