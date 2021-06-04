The key reasons why Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is -58.46% away from 52-week high?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) flaunted slowness of -0.31% at $16.30, as the Stock market unbolted on June 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $16.89 and sunk to $15.591 before settling in for the price of $16.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$39.24.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 117.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -318.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $565.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1048 employees. It has generated 2,464,810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -273,626. The stock had 3,457.99 Receivables turnover and 2.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.51, operating margin was -7.20 and Pretax Margin of -11.10.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.40%, in contrast to 57.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director bought 63,250 shares at the rate of 15.85, making the entire transaction reach 1,002,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,950. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s CFO sold 8,919 for 14.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 133,161. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,089,518 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -35.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -318.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.69.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 10.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.78% that was lower than 95.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.