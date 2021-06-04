Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.43

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) open the trading on June 03, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.65% to $3.17. During the day, the stock rose to $3.30 and sunk to $3.14 before settling in for the price of $3.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$3.67.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $768.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.88.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 34.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.21, making the entire transaction reach 32,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 107,330. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 3.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,330 in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

[Uranium Energy Corp., UEC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.71% that was lower than 99.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.