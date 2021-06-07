9F Inc. (JFU) recent quarterly performance of 25.16% is not showing the real picture

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) open the trading on June 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.23% to $1.94. During the day, the stock rose to $2.12 and sunk to $1.79 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFU posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$9.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $358.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5098, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4577.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1091 employees. It has generated 180,394 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -299,973. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.21, operating margin was -86.85 and Pretax Margin of -124.52.

9F Inc. (JFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -166.29 while generating a return on equity of -42.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

9F Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 9F Inc. (JFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83.

In the same vein, JFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.77.

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

[9F Inc., JFU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.1749.

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. (JFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.30% that was lower than 140.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.