A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) as it 5-day change was 6.53%

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) established initial surge of 1.66% at $9.79, as the Stock market unbolted on June 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.82 and sunk to $9.59 before settling in for the price of $9.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$11.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 209.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19929 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.92, operating margin was +8.91 and Pretax Margin of +12.02.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 13.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 209.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.83, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.44.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.88% that was lower than 52.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.