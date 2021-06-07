American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) last month volatility was 16.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) open the trading on June 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.62% to $3.13. During the day, the stock rose to $3.55 and sunk to $3.06 before settling in for the price of $3.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMS posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$5.04.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10 employees. It has generated 1,783,700 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -705,800. The stock had 3.07 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.02, operating margin was +0.11 and Pretax Margin of -53.00.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. American Shared Hospital Services’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.10%, in contrast to 11.50% institutional ownership.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -39.57 while generating a return on equity of -31.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.30.

In the same vein, AMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06.

Technical Analysis of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

[American Shared Hospital Services, AMS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.68% that was lower than 136.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.